Summer Scams to Watch Out For

With Summer, comes a new batch of scams that are common with the season.

Here is a quick list of things to be suspicious of:

Summer job scams. People will list fake jobs, but then ask for you to give them money in order to start. Yard work and home improvement scams. Someone will knock on your door and offer a really low rate if you pay cash that day. Moving day scams. People will offer to move your stuff. They will then hold your stuff hostage until you give them way more money than originally agreed upon. Vacation scams. Offers for ‘travel clubs’ where you have to buy membership to see deals scam a lot of people.

