Summer Scams to Watch Out For

With Summer, comes a new batch of scams that are common with the season.
Here is a quick list of things to be suspicious of:
- Summer job scams. People will list fake jobs, but then ask for you to give them money in order to start.
- Yard work and home improvement scams. Someone will knock on your door and offer a really low rate if you pay cash that day.
- Moving day scams. People will offer to move your stuff. They will then hold your stuff hostage until you give them way more money than originally agreed upon.
- Vacation scams. Offers for ‘travel clubs’ where you have to buy membership to see deals scam a lot of people.