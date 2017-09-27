Summit Sheriff’s Office Investigates Green Subway Robbery

GREEN, Ohio (WHBC) – The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the man who robbed the Subway in the city of Green Monday evening.

They say the man walked into the restaurant in the 3400 block of Massillon Road, claiming he had a gun.

He made off with an undetermined amount of money in a pickup truck.

The suspect is described as a white male in his early 20’s, between 5’10 and 6’0; he had long red sideburns.

He was wearing flip flop style shoes, blue jeans, a gray long-sleeved hooded pull-over shirt, and a baseball hat (dark colored hat with green/yellow “John Deere” patch).

The suspect may have fled in a white Ford F-150 truck with a white cap.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone with information regarding the robbery or the identity of the suspect to contact the Summit County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau.

Call 330-643-2131 or Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-2677.