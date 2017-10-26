Summit Traffic Fatality Numbers Keep Rising

GREEN, Ohio (WHBC) – Summit County is on track to equal and surpass its high traffic fatality count from 2016.

38 people have been killed on county roads so far this year, says the Canton post of the State Highway Patrol.

The total for all of last year was 40.

Compare that figure to 25 fatalities in 2015.

A Bath Township woman just became part of the count after she was killed in a crash on Cleveland-Massillon road on Tuesday.

The 5-year-old killed in front of his school in Coventry Township is not being included because the crash happened on private property.