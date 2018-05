Holmdel High School in New Jersey has finally caught the person who has been defecating on their track. Turns out it was the superintendent for Kenilworth School, their rival school district. His name is Thomas Tramaglini, and he would run at the track, and then relieve himself. Employees began to monitor the track because of the constant discovery of human waste. Police arrested Tramaglini, and charged him with defecating in public, lewdness, and littering.