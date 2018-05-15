Sure, Hawaii is a Paradise Until THIS Happens!

Everybody dreams of going to Hawaii. The beaches, the food, the weather, the beaches…. And then the volcano erupts! Many people probably don’t pay a whole lot of attention because Mt. Kilauea erupts a lot but the lava usually isn’t violent. However, now experts are concerned there will be an explosive eruption because fissures keep opening up near residential areas. Over 2,000 people have already evacuated and more are being told they may have to move in hurry. They are estimating that the eruption could happen in the next 24-48 hours and if it does erupt damage could happen in a 12 mile radius.