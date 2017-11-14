Swearing is Good For You

Emma Byrne wrote a book called Swearing Is Good For You: The Amazing Science of Bad Language.

Some of the highlights are:

  1. It’s the best form of workplace bonding -Coworkers who swear work better together, feel closer, and are more productive
  2. Pain is less painful – An experiment at Keele University found if you swore while holding your hands under cold water for as long as they could lasted 50% longer than those who shouted non-naughty words
  3. It helps prevent fights – Swearing can actually make people less likely to be physically violent. It lets you get out your angst without physical hurting each other
  4. It helps reveal someone’s political views – Studies people who lean left curse more than people who lean right.
  5. It’s funny – A well placed curse is always funny.

