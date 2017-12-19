Tallmadge Doggie Daycare Owner Caught Abusing Dog

When you drop your fur baby off at a dog day care, you expect the workers there to care for your pet as well as you would. That’s what one man, Mike La Salvia, expected when he dropped his dog, Lelo, off at “Tails R Waggin’ ” in Tallmadge. La Salvia went on vacation to Mexico, but would tune into the day care’s webcam to check in on Lelo. Instead, what he saw when he tuned into the daycare’s webcam was infuriating. Lelo’s owner tuned in to see someone abusing his dog. His sister went and picked the dog up later that day. Each day, dog owners are given a behavior sheet to know if there were any problems. There were no problems listed on Lelo’s take home sheet. La Salvia’s sister then watched Lelo until La Salvia came home. When this story was first reported, the daycare agreed the footage was disturbing and the daycare worker was fired. It later came out that the woman abusing Lelo on the video is the owner of this dog daycare, Amy Beach.

Beach later released a statement, saying that the video, without context, is disturbing. But she ensures people that she was not abusing the dog. The footage is now being reviewed by police. Beach may lose her business. Beach owns both Macedonia and Tallmadge locations. The North Canton location is NOT associated with Beach.