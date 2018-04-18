Taylor Swift Stalker, Arrested

FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2017 file photo, Taylor Swift performs at DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert in Houston, Texas. A man arrested outside a Beverly Hills home owned by Swift was wearing a mask and rubber gloves, had a knife, rope and ammunition and told police he had driven there from his Colorado home to see the singer. The 28-year-old Swift, who lives in New York, was not at the home either time. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)

A Rope, A Knife, A Mask and Ammo.

Authorities say Julius Sandrock, 38, was arrested Saturday outside a Beverly Hills home owned by Taylor Swift. Sandrock was wearing a mask and rubber gloves, had a knife, rope and ammunition, and told police he had driven from his Colorado home to see the singer who was not there at the time.

Not sure this is smart, he was released yesterday.