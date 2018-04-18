Taylor Swift Stalker, Arrested
By John Stewart
|
Apr 18, 2018 @ 5:11 AM
FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2017 file photo, Taylor Swift performs at DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert in Houston, Texas. A man arrested outside a Beverly Hills home owned by Swift was wearing a mask and rubber gloves, had a knife, rope and ammunition and told police he had driven there from his Colorado home to see the singer. The 28-year-old Swift, who lives in New York, was not at the home either time. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)

A Rope, A Knife, A Mask and Ammo.

Authorities say Julius Sandrock, 38, was arrested Saturday outside a Beverly Hills home owned by Taylor Swift.  Sandrock was wearing a mask and rubber gloves, had a knife, rope and ammunition, and told police he had driven from his Colorado home to see the singer who was not there at the time.

Not sure this is smart, he was released yesterday.

FILE – In this April 3, 2016 file photo, Taylor Swift arrives at the iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. The man fired from his radio DJ job for groping Swift has been hired by a Mississippi radio station.Delta Radio CEO David Fuss tells news outlets he believes David Mueller’s side of the story and hired him because he sounds good on air. Swift sued Mueller for a dollar last year, saying he grabbing her bare backside while posing for photo. Mueller, who uses the last name “Jackson” on air, denies the allegation and started co-hosting a show on Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, called “Jackson and Jonbob.”(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

 

RELATED CONTENT

Rock Hall Two Fer Tuesday MAX Meet & Greet Pictures Parents Arrested for Restraining Alleged Child Sex Predator Vintage Vinyl Throwback Thursday Masters Winner has family DRAMA Actor Arrested for Bomb Threat