Kids know how special new shoes are. They last thing they want to do is ruin them right after school starts! A second grader was about to start heading to his bus to go home, but it had started to rain. The little boy was very concerned about getting his new shoes wet. P.E. teacher Renee, from Oak Grove Lower Elementary, understood her second grade student’s worry, and picked him up, carrying him to the bus. Her colleague snapped a photo of her doing this kind act, and shared it to social media.

