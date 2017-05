In Georgia, there was a 19 year old student who, for personal issues, was prevented from going to school the final semester of his senior year. So one of the teachers met with him in the library, the park, at Burger King, wherever he could meet and tutored him. She taught him the entire curriculum. When she found out he had enough credits to graduate she personally drove to his house to deliver the good news along with his cap and gown.

