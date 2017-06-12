Teacher Proposed to Through Children’s Book

A teacher was asked to read a children’s book in front of her fellow teachers as part of a ‘training exercise’. Once she started reading she realized the story was about her and her boyfriend. He had carefully organized it even down to writing and illustrating the book. He worked with her co-workers to make sure she would read the story. As she continued to read to was overwhelmed with emotion and one of the other teachers had to continue. The very last page read, ‘Will you marry me?’ and at that point her boyfriend walked in and dropped to one knee. Needless to say, she said yes.

SEE MORE HERE