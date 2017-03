Eighteen year old Moshe Illouz, who is fighting testicular cancer, had his dream come true; he became an honorary player of the New York Rangers. Moshe was fitted with his own gear, attended their charity event, and participated in team practices. He said it was a dream come true, and is extremely grateful for the opportunity. The team also loved having Moshe there for a week, saying his love for life and happiness was inspiring.

