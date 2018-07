Did you know you can get burned by a plant? Hogweed is a very dangerous, invasive plant that has been popping up across North America. Hogweeds can grow into huge plants! But be forewarned before you try to remove the plant: it can cause serious burns and blindness! Alex Childress was working his landscaping job when he chopped down a gigantic weed. That weed happened to be hogweed. The plant brushed his face, and caused third and second degree burns!