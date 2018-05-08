Teen Miraculously Wakes After Parents Sign Organ Donation Papers

Two months ago, Trenton McKinley was involved in an accident involving a dune buggy. Due to the accident, McKinley was declared dead for 15 minutes before being brought back. But doctors informed his mother, Jennifer Reindel, that McKinley would never be the same. His brain was deprived of oxygen for so long, that doctors said he would never make a full recovery. After days went by of the teen being brain dead, his parents made the difficult decision to donate his organs to other children who were in need of transplants.

They day after signing the organ donation papers, they got a phone call from the hospital. McKinley had miraculously woken up! Since then, McKinley has had multiple brain surgeries. Doctors can’t explain how he came back, but they are confident he will make a full recovery.