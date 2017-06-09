Teen Receives Gift from Late Father for Birthday There is a video trending of a teenager getting a gift from his now deceased father. Before he died, his father told the teen’s sister about the present, and gave her a card to give to his son. Related Content What Type of Drunk are You? Senior Asks Friend’s Little Sister to Prom Oktoberfest in Cleveland Got Rowdy James Corden and Samuel L. Jackson Act Out Movie S... Korea is Giving out Special Chips to Pregnant Wome... Guy Uses Drone to Catch Cheating Wife