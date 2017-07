It’s that time again! What crazy concoctions did the fair come out with this year? We’ve listed just PART of the list of foods that were featured this year!

Beer Battered Beef Jerky

Fried Redneck Wedding Cake Balls

Cajun Fried Deviled Eggs

Crawfish Lollipop

Ranch Fried Texas Sheet Cake

Deep Fried Breakfast Cupcake

Deep Fried Chicken Noodle Soup on a Stick

Deep Fried Fruit Loops

Oreo Beer

Pinot Noir Popcorn

Ramen Grasshopper Cookie

Fat Smooth

Surfin-Turfin-Tator Boat

