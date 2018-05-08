Thank you teachers! Now go get some free food!

Here are some locations around Canton offering free stuff to our amazing educators!

Chick-fil-A – Show your teacher ID to get a free sandwich at participating locations today (May 8th), so check to make sure your local Chick-fil-A is in first.

Chipotle – Teachers, faculty, and staff can get a buy-one-get-one-free burrito deal in-stores today (May 8th) with a valid faculty ID.

Cici's Pizza – When teachers show their valid school ID and use this coupon today (May 8th), they get a free buffet.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop – Teachers can score a free drink or cookie when they buy a sandwich or salad now through May 12th at Potbelly.

– Teachers can score a free drink or cookie when they buy a sandwich or salad now through May 12th . Raising Cane’s – This chicken chain is giving a free box combo to teachers and educators who show their school ID today (May 8th).