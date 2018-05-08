Thank you teachers! Now go get some free food!
By Jenny Lyte
|
May 8, 2018 @ 10:53 AM

Here are some locations around Canton offering free stuff to our amazing educators!

  • Chick-fil-A – Show your teacher ID to get a free sandwich at participating locations today (May 8th), so check to make sure your local Chick-fil-A is in first.
  • Chipotle – Teachers, faculty, and staff can get a buy-one-get-one-free burrito deal in-stores today (May 8th) with a valid faculty ID.
  • Cici’s Pizza – When teachers show their valid school ID and use this coupon today (May 8th), they get a free buffet.
  • Potbelly Sandwich Shop – Teachers can score a free drink or cookie when they buy a sandwich or salad now through May 12th at Potbelly.
  • Raising Cane’s – This chicken chain is giving a free box combo to teachers and educators who show their school ID today (May 8th).
