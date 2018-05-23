The Best Cafeteria Dining Tip
By John Tesh
|
May 23, 2018 @ 3:01 PM

If you eat at a cafeteria – or your kid does at school – here’s why you should start using a tray: Experts say it can absolutely help you choose healthier food!

As you probably know, some schools and workplaces have gone tray-less, to save water… because they don’t have to wash the trays. Going tray-less also reduces food waste – because we’re more likely to take extra food when we have a tray, versus just our bare hands.

BUT – new research is telling us that when we use a tray, we don’t just take extra food – we take HEALTHIER food. That’s according to Cornell University researchers. They found when people only had their bare hands to carry food items in a cafeteria, they took the foods they craved most – like mac-and-cheese and a dessert. But when people had trays, they still took the mac-and-cheese and dessert, but they were more likely to add a salad or a piece of fruit, too. And most people ate the salad and the fruit BEFORE moving on to the mac-and-cheese and the dessert – so, they actually got more nutrients, ate healthier, and ate less of their dessert.

Conclusion… Using a tray at the cafeteria can help you choose healthier food.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

What’s The Best Way To Stick With A Regular Exercise Routine? Drinking Coffee Before Driving To School Or Work Will Keep You Safe! Remedy For Foot And Leg Cramps Mobile Devices And Melatonin Levels In Kids Do Couples Lie About Money To Each Other? Your Debit And Credit Cards Are Covered In Germs!