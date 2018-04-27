The Browns Take Mayfield in NFL Draft The Browns had the first pick of the NFL draft yesterday. They used it to pick quarterback Baker Mayfield. They also had fourth pick, and used it to get Denzel Ward from Ohio State University. bakerBrownsdenzelmayfieldnfl draftward RELATED CONTENT Jimmy Kimmel Chatted with Browns 1st Draft Pick Baker Mayfield Bill Cosby Was Found Guilty Where Did Dan Kane Go This Week? Walmart Customer Uses Intercom to Get Assistance LeBron Makes Buzzer-Beating Winning Shot What’s Good? 4.25.18