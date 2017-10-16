FILE - In this May 19, 2013, file photo, Alyssa Milano arrives at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Thousands of women responded to Milano’s call on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2017, to tweet “me too” in order to raise awareness of sexual harassment and assault following the recent revelation of decades of allegations of sexual misconduct by movie mogul Harvey Weinstein. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP, File)

I’ve seen many of my friends on social media sharing and posting “ME TOO” to call awareness to the fact that sexual harassment is a bigger problem than you or I would know.

As you probably know too well, Harvey Weinstein is under heavy fire as allegations are stacking up about decades of harassment and misconduct.

The question is, is there a step 2 in the “Me Too” movement? Now that we’ve been made aware, how to we change the behavior? Harvey can’t be the only mogul and this can’t be the only business it’s happening in, right? So, what’s next?