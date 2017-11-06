Thief Robs Hot Dog Stand… Shoots Himself in the ‘Hot Dog’

Dude… irony much? A man who robbed a hot dog stand in Chicago is hurting pretty bad.. because he shot himself in his own ‘hot dog’ and left leg while trying to run away. Terrion Pouncy, 19, had robbed the Original Maxwell Street Polish hot dog stand at about 6am. He took money, and also the wallet and phone of one of the restaurant’s workers. But he didn’t get far. Employees say after he robbed the place, he tried putting the gun in his pocket while he was running, and it went off. Pouncy still kept running despite the injury to his ‘sausage.’ Pouncy was caught, and missed his bond hearing because he is still recovering at the hospital.