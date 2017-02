Well, these two didn’t get very far! A couple of criminals tried to rob a TV from a store. The police arrived as they were loading the TV into a car. Then the two of them jumped into separate cars to get away. However, they crashed into each other, backed up, each drove the wrong way down a one-way street and both got into separate accidents. That made it pretty easy for the cops to apprehend them and they are now facing charges.

