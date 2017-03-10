Things Parents Said They’d Never Do

Moms were asked to admit to doing things they swore they’d never do before they had kids but they actually do now. Here are some of the confessions:

I never thought I’d wipe snot with my bare hands.

My rule before kids: NO sugary candy or junk foods before age 2 and definitely no highly processed food. My rule after kids: No more food rules.

I remember thinking I would never take my young kids out late at night to the grocery store, movies or places like amusement parks.

I ‘swore’ that when I was a mom I would never swear at my kids.

I swore I’d never own a minivan.

