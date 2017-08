Recently, Buzzfeed posted a fun new poll that finds out if things people do are rude or not. Here are a couple of the results:

1. Not flushing the toilet – 93% say it’s rude.

2. Unplugging a phone from the charger to plug yours in without asking – 93% say it’s rude

3. Not holding the door when someone is running for the elevator – 89% say it’s rude

4. Eating off someone’s plate without asking – 89% say it’s rude

5. Finishing the milk and not replacing it – 72% say it’s rude

