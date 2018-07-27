This is How Boring Cricket Games Are By Kayleigh Kriss | Jul 27, 2018 @ 1:11 PM During a cricket match in England, apparently the fans were bored so they decided to stack cups on the head of one the fans who had drifted off to sleep. cricketenglandfanssleep SHARE RELATED CONTENT Lebron Explains Why He Regrets Naming His Son After Him Walter Wants to Go to the Park, But It’s Raining and He’s Not Happy Gender Reveal Was a Little Surprising Egyptian Zoo Paints Donkey to Look Like Zebra Bdash and Koncrete Delivered in World of Dance Duals California DMV Slept on Job, Cost Tax Payers Thousands