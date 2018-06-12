This is One Way to Always Find Your Luggage By Kayleigh Kriss | Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:39 AM All you have to do is upload a high resolution picture of yourself and Head Case Spandex will print it on a cover for your case. There are 3 different sizes you can choose. And it’s not that expensive, only $26! Head Case Spandexsuitcase SHARE RELATED CONTENT Sailor Home on Leave Meets Newborn Son for the 1st Time WOW! This is Serious Multi-tasking! Bear Hit & Killed on 77 You Knew This Was Coming THIS is How You Celebrate Kindergarten Graduation! Maroon 5 Covers Bob Marley