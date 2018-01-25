Three Cars Shot at in Perry, Two Windows Shattered

PERRY TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – Perry Township police are investigating three incidents of cars being shot at in the same vicinity on Tuesday night.

No injuries are reported.

Robert McHue tells Channel 5 says he was driving along Genoa Avenue near Southway Street SW when there was a big boom and his windshield shattered.

Another incident occurred along Genoa, the third along Navarre Road SW.

If you saw anything Tuesday night around 7 p.m., call Perry police.

You are asked to call (330) 478-5121 ext. 1.