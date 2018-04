CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Finally, temperatures above normal.

AccuWeather says we’ll top out in the low 70s on Thursday.

The average high for this time of year is 58 degrees.

We did hit 59 degrees for the high at the Akron Canton Airport on Wednesday.

Along with the warmer air comes a windy Thursday afternoon and a shower Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service has a Wind Advisory up for much of Ohio including Stark, Summit and Wayne Counties from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Thursday.