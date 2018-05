U.S. Border Patrol agents found a tiger cub inside of a duffel bag near the border between the U.S. and Mexico. The agents say they saw three people attempting to enter the country illegally. When spotted, the three suspects fled, but left behind the duffel bag with the sedated tiger cub inside. The cub was brought to the Gladys Porter Zoo in Texas. The cub was severely dehydrated, and is currently being nursed back to health. It is doing well, and is very playful towards the zoo keepers.