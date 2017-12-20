Tips on Surviving the Holidays with Toxic Relatives

Most people look forward to the holidays because they get to spend time with loved ones. But for some, that just adds to the stress of the season. Here are some tips on how to get through the holidays when you are forced to be around toxic people, especially the dreaded “monster-in-law.”

Be a “gray rock”- Psychopaths, sociopaths, and narcissistic people thrive when they are bullying, or putting down others. Instead of letting them push your buttons, become as boring as a gray rock. Don’t respond, get up, get a glass of water, then come back and ask about a different topic. This allows you to change the conversation and keep your cool. If you don’t react to their nasty comments, they will get bored and move onto another victim. Get a thick skin – Internalize the thoughts that their negative behavior isn’t about you. It’s about their need to try and control any and all situations. Set boundaries – If someone keeps crossing the line, or disrespects you and your family, set boundaries. There is nothing wrong with setting boundaries, in fact the sooner the better. Create your own traditions – If there are certain traditions that don’t work for you or your family, it’s okay to skip those traditions and create your own.