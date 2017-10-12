Toddler Was Left Behind in Corn Maze ; Police Not Called till Next Day

What a nightmare! A 3 year old was found wandering a 10 acre corn maze in Utah, by himself! The toddler was found by a good Samaritan near the entrance of the maze, who then notified the co-owner of the maze, Kendall Schmidt. The little boy was so upset, he couldn’t even give the people who found him his name. They handed him over to Utah Division of Child and Family Services for the evening.

It wasn’t until THE NEXT DAY that his mother realized he was missing. The mother says that they live with multiple families and a group of them had gone to the maze that night.

