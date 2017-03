13 years ago Tom Hanks visited the White House and was stunned to find out the White House press corps did not have a coffee machine so he sent them an espresso machine to keep them caffeinated. He visited several years later and saw the condition of the machine and told them they had to clean it after every use and decided to send them a new one. He has now sent them a 3rd one. That’s how you make friends in the media!!

