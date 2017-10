Tom Petty has passed away at the age of 66. First rising to fame in the 70’s with the Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Band, Petty had numerous hits like “Breakdown”, “Runnin’ Down a Dream” “Free Fallin”, and “The Waiting”.

On Sunday, Tom Petty was found unconscious and not breathing and he was rush to the UCLA Santa Monica Hospital and was put on life support. Today it was determined there was no brain activity and Tom Petty was taken off life support