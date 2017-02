The Tooth Fairy is giving more money for each tooth, according to a new poll. For 2016 and the beginning of 2017 kids are getting an average of $4.66 compared to $3.91 a year ago. Kids in the west get the most money (an average of $5.96) and the kids in the midwest get the least (an average of $4.04). Is this about the amount your children get for lost teeth?

