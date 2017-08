Everyone has a pet peeve, concerning other drivers on the road. Here are some of the top rated “no no’s” when it comes to driving:

1. Not using turn signals. 62% of people said it’s irritating.

2. Driving slow in the fast lane, 59%.

3. Tailgating, 56%.

4. Using your phone while you’re driving, 55%.

5. Throwing trash out your window, 43%.

READ MORE HERE