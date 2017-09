Halloween is fast approaching! And stores are already stocking shelves with this year’s hottest costumes! Do you know what you are going as yet? Check out what is predicted to be the top ten costumes this year!

Wonder Woman Pennywise Clown Fireball Whiskey Bottle Ride on Trump Eleven from Stranger Things Ruth from Glow Debbie from Glow Pumpkin Suit Baywatch Belle from Beauty and the Beast

