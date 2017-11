This Oct. 13, 2011 photo shows a citrus turkey in Concord. N.H. Thanksgiving is one heavy meal. The best way to lighten things up? Citrus. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)

Everyone wants a nice, stress free Thanksgiving. The last you want is your cousins to leave early in tears, and a family feud to start between Grandma and your Great Aunt. FiveThirtyEight.com did a survey to determine what topics are most likely to start a fight. Here are the topfive hot button topics to stay away from:

1. Trump

2. Personal debt

3. Healthcare

4. The economy

5. Immigration