Trans-Canada Investigating Deadly Pipeline Incident

BETHLEHEM TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – The Trans-Canada Columbia Gas Transmission System says it continues investigating the death of an employee in Stark County on Monday.

60-year-old Wesley Johnson of Wooster was killed when he was hit with a blast of natural gas from a transmission line along Beth Avenue SW in Bethlehem Township.

He and another employee were working at the meter station near the line.

The other employee is OK.

There was a brief voluntary evacuation of nearby residents.

The blast sounded like an explosion and sent a plume of dust and gas into the air.