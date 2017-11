JACKSON TWP., Ohio – Today and Sunday are very busy days on the road, with AAA saying over 45 million Americans will travel by car more than 50 miles from home this weekend.

The Canton post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol will be out there too, with extra patrols through the weekend.

It’s especially busy on the roads Wednesday between 3 and 7 p.m.

Air travel is busy too.

Sunday is the busiest day to fly .