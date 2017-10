The trial for the two women accused of poisoning Kim Jong Un’s brother is about to get underway. Their names are Siti Aisyah (of Indonesia) and Doan Thi Huong (of Vietnam). It is suspected that they used XV nerve agent, which is banned. Reports are saying the women smeared it onto his face. He died within 20 minutes. The pair is claiming it was a stunt that was part of a hidden camera TV show.

