TRUCKERS SAVE JUMPER

Over a dozen tractor-trailers lined up under an overpass on Interstate 696 in Detroit to help prevent a man from jumping off the overpass. Authorities were called to the spot and negotiators worked for several hours to convince him not to jump as officials directed the semis to park down below.

Michigan State Police shared an image on Twitter of the 13 side-by-side trucks waiting on the interstate, there in case the man jumped. “This photo does show the work troopers and local officers do to serve the public,” the police tweet reads. “But also in that photo is a man struggling with the decision to take his own life.”

Eventually, the unidentified man came down from the edge of the overpass, thanks to the efforts of the police and the truckers. He was taken to the hospital and the interstate was reopened before morning rush hour traffic.

