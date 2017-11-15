Tuesday Night Canton Fire Displaces 5 Adults, 1 Child

Canton firefighters at a house fire on Indiana Way NE. Six residents of the home will need a new place to live now. (Courtesy Canton Fire Department)

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Six residents of a Canton home need another place to live after their house was heavily damaged by fire Tuesday night.

The five adults and one child safely escaped the fire in the 2300 block of Indiana Way NE just off of Harrisburg Avenue.

One adult did trip over a fire house outside the house and was treated at the scene.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family.

The Canton Fire Department says the fire started in the basement and spread throughout the house.

They believe it was caused by an electrical issue.

No damage estimate yet.

It appears the house will be coming down.

The CFD got the call around 6:30 Tuesday night.