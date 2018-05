CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Two things to be ready for over the Memorial Day weekend:

1. Breakdowns: AAA estimates they will respond to 340,000 stranded roadside drivers this weekend.

2.Bring more money for gas.

The auto agency says the average price for gasoline in the Canton-Massillon metro area jumped another dime or so over the last few days.

It’s at $2.82 on Friday morning.

The national average was $2.97.

For Ohio, the average price for gas was $2.91