Two Dead in Massillon Landlord-Tenant Murder-Suicide

MASSILLON, Ohio (WHBC) – A murder-suicide in Massillon over the weekend.

33-year-old Dustin Woods died Sunday morning at Affinity.

This, after he was found shot on property he owns in the 400 block of 24th Street NW on Saturday night.

When police went looking for the suspected shooter who rented that property, 73-year-old William McCullough was still there, but refused to come out.

Three hours later he shot himself in the head.

He died in the Aultman ER.

This information from the Massillon PD Facebook page.