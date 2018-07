PLAIN TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – Two women suffered what are believed to be minor injuries after a car slammed into the wall of a business in Plain Township Wednesday morning.

The township fire department says the two women were in the waiting area inside Vargo Chiropractic in the 2400 block of Whipple Avenue NW when the crash happened.

They were taken to local hospitals.

The driver of the car reportedly hit the gas instead of the brake.