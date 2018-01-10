Two Injured After Car on I-77 Loses Control, Rolls Down Hillside

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – An elderly couple from Bolivar is hospitalized at Aultman after their car went off I-77 in Canton, went down a steep hill, and ended up on Kimball Road SE early Wednesday morning.

Canton police say 94-year-old Mary Gearhart is in poor condition while the driver 97-year-old Harry Micelson, her husband, is stable.

Traffic investigators say Micelson failed to make the curve on southbound I-77 just after the Route 30 exit.

The car went across the median and northbound lanes and off the roadway.