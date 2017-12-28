Sandyville Man Killed, Son Injured in Wednesday Crash

DOVER TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – A 79-year-old Sandyville man is dead in a two-car accident in Tuscarawas County on Wednesday.

The State Highway Patrol says John Slack was killed when the car he was in was struck at the intersection of Schneider’s Crossing and Dover Zoar Roads in Dover Township.

His son 52-year-old John Slack III was injured.

He was behind the wheel; he’s at Aultman.

The patrol says the second vehicle driven by a Millersburg woman did not stop at the stop sign.

Everyone was wearing a seat belt.

They continue investigating.