CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – A violent day in Canton on Monday.

Two men were shot and one of them is dead in separate incidents.

39-year-old Cleveland Hawthorne was shot in a church parking lot in the 800 block of Concord Avenue SW at around noontime Monday.

He was reportedly breathing before paramedics got there, but died at the scene.

And another man was shot in the foot Monday afternoon in the 400 block of 11th Street NW.

Police say it was not accidental.

No one was in custody in either shooting.