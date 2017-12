CLEVELAND, Ohio (WHBC) – Two Stark County men are among the latest group of northeast Ohio residents to be named in a federal gun-related indictment.

47-year-old Bernard Jefferson of Massillon and 61-year-old Duane Rine of Louisville face federal weapons charges.

They say Jefferson possessed a handgun despite a prior drug conviction.

Rine sold a .30 caliber machine gun unlawfully.