Union Metal to Close, 339 Canton Jobs Lost

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Bad economic news for the city of Canton and lots of local families.

Union Metal has told the city in a letter that it will be closing its Maple Avenue NE plant over the next few months.

339 employees are being impacted.

The letter did not indicate a specific reason for the closing.

As of Tuesday at 12noon, no WARN plant closing notice had been filed by the company.

Mayor Tom Bernabei says local and state development officials are reaching out to the company, but it may be too late.

The company makes lighting and traffic utility poles.

It’s been in business in Canton since 1906.